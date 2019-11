(@FahadShabbir)

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she will call elections in the coming hours, after widespread unrest following the October 20 ballot.

"Today, in the morning, we will call elections as the entire country is demanding," Anez told reporters.