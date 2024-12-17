Bolivia prosecutor announces Morales arrest warrant over 'trafficking' of minor

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) An arrest warrant has been issued for former Bolivian president Evo Morales on suspicion of alleged "trafficking" of a 15-year-old girl while he was in office from 2006 to 2019, authorities said Monday.

Sandra Gutierrez, an attorney with the Bolivian public prosecutor's office, said it was appropriate "to issue an arrest warrant, a situation which I did using my authority."

The authority to issue the warrant was given on October 16, but Gutierrez did not reveal it until Monday.

"The case is very complex," Gutierrez said at a press conference, explaining she had not announced it earlier because it involved a former president -- one who has vehemently denied the accusations on multiple occasions.

The scandal dates back to 2015 during Morales's presidency, with legal documents alleging the former coca farmer had a daughter with the victim in 2016.

The prosecutors' documents say the victim had been put in the "youth guard" for Morales by her parents "with the sole purpose of climbing the political ladder and obtaining benefits.

.. in exchange for their underage daughter."

As a result, the victim's mother was indicted alongside Morales on suspicion of "aggravated human trafficking."

Morales has previously dismissed the case as the investigation had focused on statutory rape charges, but prosecutors have since adjusted their focus toward alleged trafficking.

Monday's arrest warrant is the second against Morales for the same case.

In September, Gutierrez had ordered Morales' arrest, but a legal appeal by his attorneys was successful in halting that move.

The high-profile scandal has played out in the lead-up to the 2025 presidential elections, with Morales accusing the government of President Luis Arce, his former ally, of conducting "lawfare" to "proscribe" him from the electoral race.