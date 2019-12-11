UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Prosecutor Raids Ex-leader's Home In 'terrorism' Probe

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:59 PM

Bolivia prosecutor raids ex-leader's home in 'terrorism' probe

Bolivian investigators have confirmed raiding the home of ousted president Evo Morales as part of the "terrorism and sedition" probe into the country's exiled former leader

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Bolivian investigators have confirmed raiding the home of ousted president Evo Morales as part of the "terrorism and sedition" probe into the country's exiled former leader.

Morales resigned last month after nearly 14 years in power after claims he had rigged national elections.

The veteran leftist leader has since taken refuge in Mexico and claimed to be the victim of a coup.

His successor Jeanine Anez has blamed Morales and others for fomenting violent clashes during more than a month of post-election violence in Bolivia that has left dozens of people dead.

Prosecutor Rudy Terrazas said the raid of Morales' home in Achumani, an affluent neighbourhood in the capital La Paz, was "carried out by court order," according to government news agency ABI.

Computers found at the property would be examined for evidence of "the crimes of terrorism and sedition," Terrazas added.

Morales denounced the raid on Twitter, saying that prosecutors had abused their power.

Anez's government alleges that Morales prompted a severe food and fuel shortage by instructing his followers to blockade roads leading into major cities after he left Bolivia for Mexico.

