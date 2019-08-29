UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Put Out Nearly 8,000 Fire Hot Spots In Eastern Region Over 10 Days - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Bolivia Put Out Nearly 8,000 Fire Hot Spots in Eastern Region Over 10 Days - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Bolivia has practically extinguished wildfires in its eastern Chiquitania region, where there were 8,000 hot spots 10 days ago, the country's president, Evo Morales, said.

"The number of fire hot spots decreased from 8,000 to 162.

I am calling on all young ecologists, farmers and public organizations to introduce a plan to restore [the environment] for those who live in affected regions," Morales wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the president participated in extinguishing the fires in Chiquitania's forests near the border of Paraguay.

Bolivia has been among the countries coping with fires that have engulfed the Amazon rainforest over recent weeks. The country's authorities have set up a firefighting center, involved thousands of servicemen, firefighters and volunteers, as well as equipment.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Young Bolivia Paraguay Border All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

9 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

9 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

9 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

9 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.