Bolivia Put Out Nearly 8,000 Fire Hot Spots in Eastern Region Over 10 Days - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Bolivia has practically extinguished wildfires in its eastern Chiquitania region, where there were 8,000 hot spots 10 days ago, the country's president, Evo Morales, said.

"The number of fire hot spots decreased from 8,000 to 162.

I am calling on all young ecologists, farmers and public organizations to introduce a plan to restore [the environment] for those who live in affected regions," Morales wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the president participated in extinguishing the fires in Chiquitania's forests near the border of Paraguay.

Bolivia has been among the countries coping with fires that have engulfed the Amazon rainforest over recent weeks. The country's authorities have set up a firefighting center, involved thousands of servicemen, firefighters and volunteers, as well as equipment.