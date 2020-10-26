UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Ready To Boost Relations With US, But Only On Basis Of Respect - President Arce

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Bolivia Ready to Boost Relations With US, But Only on Basis of Respect - President Arce

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia is ready to boost relations with the United States if it respects the Latin American nation's sovereignty, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik, also expressing the belief that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's victory would bring more opportunities for dialogue.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales used to criticize US interference in the Latin American policies.

"It depends on them. If they respect us as a country, if they respect our sovereignty, and we negotiate as equals, then there will be no problem," Arce said, when asked what kind of relations with Washington the new Bolivian cabinet would pursue.

Commenting on the upcoming US election, Arce pointed to a huge difference between President Donald Trump and his contender, Biden.

"For the first one we are just a backyard, while with the second one we could have an opportunity to talk and create some space to improve our relations and our economy," Arce explained.

