Bolivia Ready to Consider Nuclear Power Projects With Russia in Future - Energy Minister

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Bolivia will consider the possibility of new nuclear power projects with Russia after the construction of the Nuclear Research and Technology Center, which is now being built in Bolivia , the country's energy minister, Rafael Alarcon, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, [we are] not [considering new projects with Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom] ... Creating a research reactor will take time. We will continue to work with Rosatom up to 2021-2022. Then, when we complete the center, we will evaluate how we can proceed with the nuclear sector in Bolivia," the minister said.

The joint center will be equipped with a reactor facility on the basis of a 200-kilowatt research water-cooled reactor, a multipurpose experimental gamma facility, as well as a cyclotron-radiopharmacological system, engineering facilities and various laboratories. Investments in the project will exceed $300 million.

In late June, Rusatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik that the center would work not only for the local market, but also for the entire region.

Bolivia is also interested in the participation of Russian companies in the implementation of hydropower projects in the country, Alarcon said.

"Yes, it is extremely interesting for us," he said, answering the relevant question.

The minister noted that Bolivia provided information on the conditions of tenders to Russian companies.

"We are now conducting tender for one of the sections of the Miguillas hydroelectric power plant, and we are also considering tenders for a number of other large projects. Russia's experience will help us implement projects in a shorter time and fulfill our dream, turning Bolivia into the regional energy center," he said.

A Bolivian delegation led by President Evo Morales will visit Moscow on July 11 and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.