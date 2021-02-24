UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From China's Sinopharm - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Bolivia Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From China's Sinopharm - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Bolivia has received 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm company, President Luis Arce said on Wednesday.

"Due to good relationship with China, we received today 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine against the coronavirus for the Bolivian people," the president wrote on Twitter.

The Latin American nation rolled out its mass inoculation campaign in late January. Apart from the Chinese vaccine, Bolivia has ordered over five million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

More Stories From World

