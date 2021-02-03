UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Reports 2,127 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:54 PM

Bolivia reports 2,127 new COVID-19 cases

Bolivia on Tuesday reported 2,127 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 220,426, the country's Ministry of Health and Sports reported

LA PAZ (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bolivia on Tuesday reported 2,127 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 220,426, the country's Ministry of Health and sports reported.

Another 74 COVID-19-linked deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 10,513, it said.

The ministry also reported a total of 161,764 recoveries to date.

More Stories From World

