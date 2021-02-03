Bolivia Reports 2,127 New COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:54 PM
Bolivia on Tuesday reported 2,127 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 220,426, the country's Ministry of Health and Sports reported
LA PAZ (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bolivia on Tuesday reported 2,127 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 220,426, the country's Ministry of Health and sports reported.
Another 74 COVID-19-linked deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 10,513, it said.
The ministry also reported a total of 161,764 recoveries to date.