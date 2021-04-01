Bolivia Restricts Entry Rules, Introduces Quarantine for Travelers - President

Bolivian authorities have decided to restrict entry rules and introduced quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, President Luis Arce said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Bolivian authorities have decided to restrict entry rules and introduced quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, President Luis Arce said on Thursday.

"To protect the population, by decree 4481, we have stated that any traveler arriving from abroad must submit a negative PCR test done 72 hours in advance. In addition, all arrivals will have to isolate themselves for 10 days after entering the country," Arce said on Twitter.

Also, all arriving citizens must fill in a declaration, indicating their place of residence, and take another test on the seventh day of isolation.

Foreigners who do not have a permanent residence permit in Bolivia must have health insurance that would cover services rendered in case of contracting COVID-19.

Previously, a trip to Bolivia required only a negative coronavirus test submitted while boarding a plane.

The president also announced that starting from Friday, Bolivia would temporarily close the border with Brazil due to a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and the spread of new variants of the infection.