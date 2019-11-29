UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Resumes Diplomatic Relations With Israel - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric on Thursday announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Israel following an 11-year break.

"We plan to resume diplomatic relations with Israel," Longaric said at a press conference as quoted by Milenio news outlet.

In 2009, then-President Evo Morales severed diplomatic ties with the middle East country in response to Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. The ex-president then called Israel a terrorist state.

According to Longaric, relations will resume "taking into account respect for state sovereignty and they will be sincere and aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has welcomed the news.

"The ouster of President Morales, who is hostile to Israel, and his replacement with the government friendly to Israel, allow to develop the process," Katz said on Twitter.

Earlier on November, media published a copy of a letter sent from the Bolivian Foreign Ministry to Israel dated November 15, in which interim authorities of Bolivia proposed to Israel to restore diplomatic relations.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.

