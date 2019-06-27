(@imziishan)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Bolivia and Russia's Gazprom may sign a deal on investment in a gas field in the South American country in July, the head of the Bolivian presidential administration, Juan Ramon Quintana, told Sputnik.

Bolivian President Evo Morales is planning to visit Moscow on July 11 and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gazprom already has invested here, in Bolivia, in blocs Incahuasi and Azero, and we are going to sign one more agreement on expanding investment in one more bloc Vitiacua," Quintana said.

Gazprom and Bolivia's YPFB signed an agreement on key terms of the contract for Vitiacua last year.

The head of the presidential administration added that the partnership with Gazprom was important because "Bolivia will not just be a gas exporter, but we will have an opportunity to become strategic partners for export.

According to Quintana, it is important for Bolivia to develop infrastructure that will allow it to "export gas with added value in the region."

"We are also developing projects on selling energy to Argentina, we are hoping to do it with other countries. We will also study projects to be able to work with Russian companies on export of energy to neighboring countries," Quintana said.

He added that Bolivia did not have strategic partnerships with any companies linked to energy production and would be interested in forging one.