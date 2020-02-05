UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Says No Coronavirus Among Tourists Visiting Uyuni Salt Flats - Reports

Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Bolivian Authorities have denied media reports claiming that coronavirus was detected among three tourists, who were hospitalized with high temperatures after having visited the Uyuni salt flats, the Bolivian El Deber newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, local media outlet El Potosi reported, citing the governor of the southern Bolivian department of Potosi, Omar Velis, that three Chinese tourists staying at a hotel near the Uyuni salt flats were hospitalized and isolated.

However, the case actually involved Japanese tourists who were indeed suffering from high temperatures, but did not visit China in the past 14 days, according to El Deber, who cited Bolivian Health Minister Victor Hugo Cardenas and Alfonso Tenorio, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bolivia.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since killed nearly over 490 people with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Last week, WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.

