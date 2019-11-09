UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Says To Receive Report On Presidential Election Results Audit From OAS By Nov 13

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

Bolivia Says to Receive Report on Presidential Election Results Audit From OAS by Nov 13

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Bolivia will receive a report on the audit of the results of the presidential election, which provoked mass protests, from the Organization of American States (OAS) late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, the country's Foreign Minister, Diego Pary, said.

"According to preliminary information, we will receive a report from OAS late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday," Pary said on Friday, as quoted by the ABI news agency.

The report will be sent to OAS chief Luis Almagro, who will then use diplomatic channels to send it to Bolivia in line with official protocol.

The presidential election was held on October 20 and saw incumbent President Evo Morales securing his fourth term in office by winning in the first round of the election. However, the opposition has protested the election results, citing the lack of transparency in vote-counting.

The OAS, which was invited by the authorities to hold the audit of the counting process, advised them to hold the second round of the vote. The recommendation was supported by the European Union, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

The international organization has begun the audit on October 31.

