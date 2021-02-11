Bolivia Secures 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Bolivia inked an agreement with China's Sinopharm to receive 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in February, President Luis Arce said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Bolivia inked an agreement with China's Sinopharm to receive 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in February, President Luis Arce said on Thursday.

"We have signed an agreement with Sinopharm to import 500,000 vaccines for the Bolivian population, which we will receive in February.

This vaccine has been approved in more than 20 countries," the president said at a briefing.

Arce specified that Bolivia will purchase 400,000 doses and receive the rest free of charge.

Bolivia has ordered over five million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and started an inoculation campaign in late January.

The use of Sinopharm's vaccine is greenlighted in Hungary, Serbia, Cambodia, Pakistan and a number of middle Eastern and South American countries.