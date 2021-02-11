UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Secures 500,000 Doses Of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

Bolivia Secures 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Bolivia inked an agreement with China's Sinopharm to receive 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in February, President Luis Arce said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Bolivia inked an agreement with China's Sinopharm to receive 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in February, President Luis Arce said on Thursday.

"We have signed an agreement with Sinopharm to import 500,000 vaccines for the Bolivian population, which we will receive in February.

This vaccine has been approved in more than 20 countries," the president said at a briefing.

Arce specified that Bolivia will purchase 400,000 doses and receive the rest free of charge.

Bolivia has ordered over five million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and started an inoculation campaign in late January.

The use of Sinopharm's vaccine is greenlighted in Hungary, Serbia, Cambodia, Pakistan and a number of middle Eastern and South American countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Russia China Bolivia Serbia Cambodia Hungary January February Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Gov't gives Disparity Reduction Allowance @25% to ..

3 minutes ago

Automobile sale rises 44% in January

3 minutes ago

35 vehicles fined, three impounded for violating r ..

3 minutes ago

Bijarani discusses declaration of PAF base Shahbaz ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns presidential reference abou ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.