UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Spent Over $24 Million On Fighting Wildfires Across Country - President Morales

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:57 PM

Bolivia Spent Over $24 Million on Fighting Wildfires Across Country - President Morales

Overall Bolivia has spent $24.2 million in a fight against wildfires, President Evo Morales said Thursday at a ceremony honoring firefighters combating the nationwide disaster for several months

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Overall Bolivia has spent $24.2 million in a fight against wildfires, President Evo Morales said Thursday at a ceremony honoring firefighters combating the nationwide disaster for several months.

"Economic resources were allocated for the defense, environment, health, and rural development ministries in the amount of $24.2 million from the national treasury," Morales said.

In total, wildfires destroyed 3.6 million hectares (8.8 million acres) in the central Latin American country. Russia, France, Argentina, Peru and other states helped to fight the forest inferno.

Currently, Bolivia is beginning to deal with the natural disaster's consequences - citizens who have lost housing will be given new homes, support will be provided to farmers, the affected territories will be provided with water.

Fires have been ravaging the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and neighboring states, considered to be the lungs of the planet, for over two months, with the forest area affected already 82 percent greater compared to the previous year.

Related Topics

Water Russia France Argentina Brazil Bolivia Peru From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Total of 174 'Terrorists' Killed in Turkey's Offen ..

35 seconds ago

Syrian Opposition in Cairo Stands Against Turkish ..

36 seconds ago

UN to Consider Ecuador's Request to Facilitate Dia ..

38 seconds ago

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

16 minutes ago

Russian Media Barred From Participating in Zelensk ..

41 seconds ago

Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down London Cit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.