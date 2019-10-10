Bolivia Spent Over $24 Million on Fighting Wildfires Across Country - President Morales

Overall Bolivia has spent $24.2 million in a fight against wildfires, President Evo Morales said Thursday at a ceremony honoring firefighters combating the nationwide disaster for several months

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Overall Bolivia has spent $24.2 million in a fight against wildfires, President Evo Morales said Thursday at a ceremony honoring firefighters combating the nationwide disaster for several months.

"Economic resources were allocated for the defense, environment, health, and rural development ministries in the amount of $24.2 million from the national treasury," Morales said.

In total, wildfires destroyed 3.6 million hectares (8.8 million acres) in the central Latin American country. Russia, France, Argentina, Peru and other states helped to fight the forest inferno.

Currently, Bolivia is beginning to deal with the natural disaster's consequences - citizens who have lost housing will be given new homes, support will be provided to farmers, the affected territories will be provided with water.

Fires have been ravaging the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and neighboring states, considered to be the lungs of the planet, for over two months, with the forest area affected already 82 percent greater compared to the previous year.