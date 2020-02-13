Bolivia Suspending Nuclear Medicine Center Project With Argentina - Energy Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Bolivia intends to suspend a project conducted in collaboration with Argentina to build nuclear medicine centers due to violations during their construction, the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ABEN said that Bolivia was suspending a joint project with Russia's Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear research facility in the South American country "until the parliament and the prosecution have spoken on the matter."

"As for the construction of a network of nuclear medicine centers, [ABEN Director General Juan Alfredo] Jordan said that he would order to immediately suspend the work as violations have been detected during their construction due to lack of control by the companies responsible for the work's implementation," the agency said.

The agency added that it hoped for the early settlement of these issues.

In February 2018, INVAP, a leading Argentine nuclear technology development company, signed an agreement with ABEN on constructing three nuclear medicine facilities in the Bolivian cities of El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The project was estimated at $150 million.