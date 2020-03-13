Bolivia Suspends Air Traffic With Europe to Stem COVID-19 Spread - Interim President

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Bolivia will suspend air traffic with Europe starting March 14 to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, interim president Jeanine Anez said on Thursday.

Bolivia has so far registered three coronavirus cases. The number of those infected worldwide has, meanwhile, exceeded 127,000. European countries are among those worst-hit, with Italy suffering the biggest virus outbreak after China.

"We decided to temporarily suspend classes at schools and universities across the country ... until March 31 and halt flights to and from Europe starting at 0:00 on Saturday [4:00 GMT on Saturday]," Anez said in a statement, broadcast by state tv.

The authorities would also ban mass public events with more than 1,000 participants, including concerts, sports and cultural events, as well as demonstrations, she added.

The preparations for the presidential election, slated for May 3, however run as scheduled, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal's chief, Salvador Romero, told the Bolivisión channel in an interview.

The official urged against speculating on the possibility for the vote to be canceled or postponed.