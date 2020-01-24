UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Country's 'Constant Hostility'

Jerko Nunez, the foreign minister of Bolivia's interim government, announced on Friday that his country had suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba over the latter's hostile position toward the South American country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Jerko Nunez, the foreign minister of Bolivia's interim government, announced on Friday that his country had suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba over the latter's hostile position toward the South American country.

Earlier in the week, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla slammed interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez for expelling Cuban doctors who were working in Bolivia as part of a bilateral cooperation program, calling her a "deceitful putschist."

"The suspension of the diplomatic relations is caused by the recent unacceptable statements by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's constant hostility and the continuing insults to the Bolivian constitutional government," Nunez said.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election that saw the reelection of Evo Morales as the country's president. As a result, Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico and most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned.

Following these events, the upper house's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president. General elections will be held in March.

