Bolivia is suspending a joint project with Russia's Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear research facility in the South American country, the Bolivian nuclear agency, ABEN, said Wednesday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Bolivia is suspending a joint project with Russia's Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear research facility in the South American country, the Bolivian nuclear agency, ABEN, said Wednesday.

"There was an order to suspend the construction of a nuclear research center until the parliament and the prosecution have spoken on the matter," Juan Alfredo Jordan, the agency's director general, said in a statement.

