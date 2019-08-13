UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia To Choose Partner In Developing Transport Hub In Santa Cruz In September - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Bolivia to Choose Partner in Developing Transport Hub in Santa Cruz in September - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Bolivia in September will determine a partner company for the reconstruction of the Viru Viru International Airport, which is set to be a stage of the project on creating a transport hub in Santa Cruz, local media reported.

The Bolivian authorities plan to create a transport hub in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, including an intersection of a railroad corridor linking two oceans, highways and air transport facilities. Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik in July that Russian companies were interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads.

The deadline for applications was September 9, the Diario media outlet reported. Basic investments in the project are estimated at $280 million.

Santa Cruz airport is a very promising one, as it has no restrictions in terms of territory and can receive different types of aircraft, unlike El Alto International Airport near La Paz, which is located over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above the sea level.

Related Topics

Russia Company La Paz Santa Cruz Vladimir Putin Bolivia Hub July September Media Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

5 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

13 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

13 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

13 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.