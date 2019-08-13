Bolivia to Choose Partner in Developing Transport Hub in Santa Cruz in September - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Bolivia in September will determine a partner company for the reconstruction of the Viru Viru International Airport, which is set to be a stage of the project on creating a transport hub in Santa Cruz, local media reported.

The Bolivian authorities plan to create a transport hub in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, including an intersection of a railroad corridor linking two oceans, highways and air transport facilities. Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik in July that Russian companies were interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads.

The deadline for applications was September 9, the Diario media outlet reported. Basic investments in the project are estimated at $280 million.

Santa Cruz airport is a very promising one, as it has no restrictions in terms of territory and can receive different types of aircraft, unlike El Alto International Airport near La Paz, which is located over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above the sea level.