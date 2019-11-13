Bolivia to Hold Elections After Approval of New Election Commission, Jeanine Anez Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez, who declared herself interim president on Tuesday, announced that presidential elections will be held in the country after new members of the central election commission are appointed.

"We want to call new elections as soon as possible," Anez said, as quoted by El Universal newspaper on Tuesday, without giving any specific dates or time frames. She added that elections will be held once new members of the election commission are appointed.

On Monday, Anez said that new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.

According to Bolivia's constitution, if the leader of the Senate assumes interim presidency in the country, new elections must be called within a maximum period of 90 days.

The controversial elections held in Bolivia in October were not recognized by the opposition led by Carlos Mesa, who accused Morales of electoral fraud. According to official election results, Morales won in the first round.

On Sunday, Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections.