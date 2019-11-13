UrduPoint.com
Bolivia To Hold Elections After Approval Of New Election Authorities, Anez Says - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez, who declared herself interim president on Tuesday, announced that presidential elections will be held in the country soon, after new members of electoral bodies are appointed, media report.

"We want to call new elections as soon as possible," Anez said, as quoted by El Universal newspaper on Tuesday, without giving any specific dates or time frames. According to La Razon newspaper, she added that elections will be held once new members of election commissions and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal are appointed.

On Monday, La Paz media reported citing Bolivia's Attorney General, Juan Lanchipa, that over 30 staff members of regional election commissions, including at least three members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, had been detained as part of an investigation launched into the controversial October 20 election.

Anez said on Monday that new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020. According to Bolivia's constitution, if the leader of the Senate assumes interim presidency in the country, new elections must be called within a maximum period of 90 days.

The presidential election held in Bolivia in October was not recognized by the opposition led by Carlos Mesa, who accused Morales of electoral fraud. According to official election results, Morales won in the first round. However, the Organization of American States (OAS) has published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting.

On Sunday, Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections.

