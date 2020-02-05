Bolivia to Launch Extra Safety Measures at Borders Due to Coronavirus - Health Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Bolivia is set to introduce epidemiological control at airports and land border crossings due to the coronavirus outbreak, Carola Valencia, the chairwoman of Bolivian national epidemiological control agency, said on Wednesday.

"Bolivia has activated an epidemiological control plan in various sectors to prevent and identify possible cases of coronavirus," Valencia said, as quoted by the Bolivian Health Ministry on Twitter.

At the moment, no confirmed cases of the virus have been detected in Bolivia or elsewhere in Latin America.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since killed nearly over 490 people, with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.