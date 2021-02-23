UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia To Receive 500,000 Doses Of Vaccine From China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:36 PM

Bolivia to receive 500,000 doses of vaccine from China

A special plane of the Bolivian national airline is making its way to bring Sinopharm's corona-virus vaccines from China to its homeland, President Luis Arce has announced

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A special plane of the Bolivian national airline is making its way to bring Sinopharm's corona-virus vaccines from China to its homeland, President Luis Arce has announced.

"We report that a [Boliviana de Aviacion] Boeing 767 plane is heading to Beijing to bring half a million Sinopharm vaccines to our country," Arce tweeted on Monday. "We appreciate President Xi Jinping's support in fighting the pandemic." The South American country has recorded more than 243,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,500 related deaths, according to the latest data by its Health Ministry.

The country already began inoculation in late January with the first batch of 20,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines, with health workers being prioritized.According to the ministry, 210 health workers have received second doses of the vaccine, 21 days after the first one.

Bolivia is also part of the UN's COVAX facility meant to deliver vaccines to poorer countries. It is included in the list of 10 countries which will receive vaccines free of charge "due to their economic condition or population size."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Beijing January From Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Masdar announces opening of Mubadala Health COVID- ..

8 minutes ago

SEC discusses development of administrative work s ..

23 minutes ago

Rangers recovers abducted mechanic, arrests three ..

1 minute ago

Open court held to resolve people's problems

1 minute ago

Ukraine receives first Covid-19 vaccine doses

1 minute ago

'Nothing to lose' - Rose urges Gladbach to be brav ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.