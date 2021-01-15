(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Bolivia will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus from January 25-31, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration Benjamin Blanco Ferri told Sputnik.

"We have agreed that 6,000 doses will be delivered in late January ... That will happen between January 25 and January 31, Russia said," the official said on late Thursday.

He added that 3,000 doctors would be vaccinated with the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that would be delivered this month.