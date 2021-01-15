UrduPoint.com
Bolivia To Receive First Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine From January 25-31 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) few seconds Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

Bolivia to Receive First Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine From January 25-31 - Official

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Bolivia will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus from January 25-31, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration Benjamin Blanco Ferri told Sputnik.

"We have agreed that 6,000 doses will be delivered in late January ... That will happen between January 25 and January 31, Russia said," the official said on late Thursday.

He added that 3,000 doctors would be vaccinated with the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that would be delivered this month.

