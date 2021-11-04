Bolivia to Replace Ambassador to Paraguay Over His Post in TikTok - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Bolivia has fired its Ambassador to Paraguay Mario Cronembold over his controversial post in TikTok, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said.

"After receiving the information and assessing the circumstances, Ambassador Cronembold was relieved of his duties starting from November 1, 2021," the ministry said on late Wednesday.

Cronembold published a video on TikTok on which he mocked the Paraguayan tradition to drink terere, the national drink made of yerba mate and ice water.

The Paraguayan parliament called the post an insult and declared Cronembold persona non grata.