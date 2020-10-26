Bolivia to Restore Relations With Russia - President Arce

Bolivia will restore its relations with Russia after the decline during the rule of the previous government, which came to power as a result of a coup, new President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia will restore its relations with Russia after the decline during the rule of the previous government, which came to power as a result of a coup, new President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe that Bolivia's relations with Russia deteriorated in the past 11 months due to the presence of the de facto government, which came to power thanks to a coup and which did not understand what is really behind the relations of our countries ... This is why as soon as we rise to power we will restore the relations, just come back and continue what was being done. There were many projects, we had nuclear energy there, we had export projects.

We are going to restore it all with the government of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin," Arce said.

Arce secured victory in the presidential election held on October 18. The vote was organized after the abrogation of the results of the presidential election held on October 20, 2019. Back then, Bolivia's top electoral authority declared that then-President Evo Morales was re-elected to the post. However, his key contender, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize the results of the vote. After three weeks of nationwide protests, Morales stepped down and left the country. Senior lawmaker Jeanine Anez became interim president.