UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia To Start Mass Vaccination With Sputnik V On Friday - President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:40 AM

Bolivia to Start Mass Vaccination With Sputnik V on Friday - President

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Bolivia has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and will start the vaccination campaign on Friday, President Luis Arce said.

On late Thursday, Arce personally greeted the plane with the vaccine that arrived in El Alto International Airport of La Paz from Buenos Aires.

"We are going to start the vaccination in nine departments tomorrow. Of course, that will be made step by step, depending on the deliveries to facilities provided with cold chains," Arce told reporters.

In late December, Bolivia reached an agreement on the supply of 5.2 million doses of the Russian vaccine to the Latin American country. On January 6, the Bolivian authorities authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia La Paz Buenos Aires Bolivia January December From Agreement Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

6 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

6 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

6 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.