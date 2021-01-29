Bolivia to Start Mass Vaccination With Sputnik V on Friday - President

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Bolivia has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and will start the vaccination campaign on Friday, President Luis Arce said.

On late Thursday, Arce personally greeted the plane with the vaccine that arrived in El Alto International Airport of La Paz from Buenos Aires.

"We are going to start the vaccination in nine departments tomorrow. Of course, that will be made step by step, depending on the deliveries to facilities provided with cold chains," Arce told reporters.

In late December, Bolivia reached an agreement on the supply of 5.2 million doses of the Russian vaccine to the Latin American country. On January 6, the Bolivian authorities authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.