Bolivia To Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 Among Teenagers Aged 16-17 - President
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:00 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Bolivia will begin to vaccinate residents over 16 years old against coronavirus after October 19 with the Pfizer vaccine, President Luis Arce said.
"More than a million Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Bolivia on October 19 as part of the COVAX mechanism," Arce said on Telegram.
"We will have a total of 1,188,720 doses to start vaccinating minors aged 16-17," he said.