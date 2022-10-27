Bolivia to Suspend Food Exports Due to Protests in Agricultural Region

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Bolivia is suspending exports of beef, soybeans and sugar amid protests in the Santa Cruz region, a key maker of these products.

"The government, in response to the fears of Bolivian families about the risk of a shortage of strategic food for the population, as a preventive measure... in order to ensure food security and sovereignty, temporarily suspends the export of the following products: soybean, soybean meal, whole grain soybean flour, sugar, oil and beef," Productive Development and Plural Economy Minister Nestor Huanca told reporters.

The government's decision will come into force at midnight on Wednesday and will remain in effect until the domestic food supply of the population is normalized.

A general protest in Santa Cruz began on October 22 to force the country's authorities to conduct a census as soon as possible, without postponing it until 2024. The governor and the government of the region argue that due to incorrect statistics, the region, universities and municipalities receive less funding from the budget, and demand the redistribution of public resources.