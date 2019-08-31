Bolivia to Welcome Russian Il-76 Airlifter for Coping With Wildfires Next Week - President

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Russia's Il-76 strategic airlifter will arrive in Bolivia the next week to help the country's efforts in extinguishing massive forest fires, Bolivian President Evo Morales said.

"In four to five days, an Il-76 plane, which is capable of transporting 50,000 liters [13,208 gallons] of water, will arrive from Russia.

Bolivia will only pay for operation costs," Morales said as broadcast live by national television late on Friday.

Bolivia has been among the countries coping with fires that have engulfed the Amazon rainforest over recent weeks. The country has mobilized 4,000 servicemen, firefighters, volunteers, several airplanes and helicopters and hundreds of units of equipment for it.

On Tuesday, Morales participated in extinguishing the fires in the forests of the Chiquitania state located near the border of Paraguay.