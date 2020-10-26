UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Unafraid Of International Sanctions - President-Elect

Mon 26th October 2020

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia is not afraid of being under sanctions, Luis Arce, who was announced as a winner of the presidential election several days ago, told Sputnik.

Arce secured 55.1 percent of the vote in the election that was held on October 18 and will assume office on November 8. He belongs to the Movement for Socialism, the party of the former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

There is always a risk [to be sanctioned], which I consider childish, I think that countries should move through other mechanisms instead of judging countries. No one has the right to judge another country," Arce said.

Bolivia does not accept what the United States had "done with Cuba nor what they are doing with Venezuela now or with any other country," Arce said.

The US has imposed sanctions on both of these countries. US embargo on commercial activities with Cuba has been in place for decades, to a varying degree.

