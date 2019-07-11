Bolivia Wants to Export Beef, Quinoa to Russia - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

The matter of Bolivia's desire to export beef and quinoa to Russia will be raised during talks between the presidents of the two countries later on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The matter of Bolivia's desire to export beef and quinoa to Russia will be raised during talks between the presidents of the two countries later on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, a delegation of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) visited Bolivia in February and found that the quality of Bolivian beef was very high.

"There were small questions, but we recently sent the answers to these questions to Moscow. [Bolivian] President Evo Morales wants to raise the issue of the export of beef, quinoa and other agricultural products to Russia during the talks on July 11," Sprinchan said.

The diplomat noted that while there was already a positive preliminary assessment of Bolivian beef, Rosselkhoznadzor's work on grains was still in progress.

Bolivian coffee and chocolate exports may become a topic for discussion in the future, the ambassador added.

Morales arrived in Moscow for a working visit earlier in the day. The Bolivian leader will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two sides will discuss trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.