Bolivia Wants to Industrialize Coca Production - President Arce

La Paz (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The new Bolivian government wants to industrialize coca production, new Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We want to not only continue to produce coca, but also industrialize it," Arce said.

In particular, Arce stated that Bolivia is going to create a coca leaf toothpaste.

"A coca leaf contains 14 alkaloids, one of which is an excellent remedy for caries, that is why those who chew coca do not have cavities," Arce said.

The new president added that this product will be produced for Bolivia and exported for the whole world as well.

On Friday, Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal officially proclaimed the election of Luis Arce, candidate of the Movement for Socialism party (MAS), as president for the period of 2020-2025.