Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Bolivia Will Not Allow Ex-Head of Presidential Administration to Leave Country - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Interior minister of Bolivia's interim government Arturo Murillo said on Monday that Juan Ramon Quintana, the former head of presidential administration in the government of ex-President Evo Morales, would not be allowed to safely leave the country.

Quintana is currently hiding in the Mexican embassy in La Paz and requested asylum from Mexico.

"He will never have permission to leave safely. He can head to Chonchocoro Prison, this is the only one [way out] that has already been prepared," Murillo told reporters, as quoted by the Bolivian Information Agency.

Earlier on Monday, Bolivia decided to expel the Mexican ambassador and two Spanish high-ranking diplomats from the country over Mexico sheltering former Bolivian officials in its embassy.

Murillo previously said that the Spanish diplomats, who tried to secretly enter the Mexican embassy, "insulted Bolivia" and should leave the country. He claimed that they were aiming to extract members of Morales' government.

Morales is currently living in-exile in Argentina and tries to influence Bolivian politics via his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. As Jeanine Anez, the interim president of Bolivia, pledged to not allow Morales to participate in the next presidential elections, MAS is set to nominate its candidate on January 19.

