Bolivian Air Force Refutes Morales' Claim That Agency Attempted to Kill Ex-President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Bolivia's air force refuted former President Evo Morales' accusations that the defense agency had tried to assassinate him earlier in November, when a helicopter carrying the ex-president experienced a malfunction and made an emergency landing.

On November 4, a helicopter carrying Morales was forced to make an emergency landing due to what Bolivia' air force said was a problem with the tail rotor. On Thursday, Morales said that he had "zero doubt" that the mechanical failure had been an "assassination attempt.

"[In order to refute Morales'] claims, an investigation group has been formed ... it will find the cause of the incident," the air force Tweeted.

Morales fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against the results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, and Morales later characterized the situation as a coup.