UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Air Force Refutes Morales' Claim That Agency Attempted To Kill Ex-President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:37 PM

Bolivian Air Force Refutes Morales' Claim That Agency Attempted to Kill Ex-President

Bolivia's air force refuted former President Evo Morales' accusations that the defense agency had tried to assassinate him earlier in November, when a helicopter carrying the ex-president experienced a malfunction and made an emergency landing

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Bolivia's air force refuted former President Evo Morales' accusations that the defense agency had tried to assassinate him earlier in November, when a helicopter carrying the ex-president experienced a malfunction and made an emergency landing.

On November 4, a helicopter carrying Morales was forced to make an emergency landing due to what Bolivia' air force said was a problem with the tail rotor. On Thursday, Morales said that he had "zero doubt" that the mechanical failure had been an "assassination attempt.

"

"[In order to refute Morales'] claims, an investigation group has been formed ... it will find the cause of the incident," the air force Tweeted.

Morales fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against the results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, and Morales later characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Election Bolivia November Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to achieving world free f ..

10 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party makes ..

13 minutes ago

Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa to be appointed as CPEC Auth ..

21 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 56th BoG meeting

38 minutes ago

Three People Killed Due to Bomb Launched at Police ..

27 minutes ago

With schools shuttered, Haiti children also endure ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.