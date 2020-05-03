UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Air Force Says 6 Dead As Plane To Repatriate Spaniards Crashes Near Trinidad

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Bolivian Air Force said that its plane has crashed during a humanitarian mission to repatriate Spanish nationals, killing all six people on board.

"[On] May 2, at about 1:42 p.m. [17:42 GMT], a Beechcraft Baron B-55 aircraft with the tail number FAB-051 crashed while transporting Spanish nationals for repatriation as part of an humanitarian air mission en route from Trinidad to Santa Cruz," the Air Force wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

All six people on board are dead, it specified, revealing the Names of the victims.

The Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board is set to provide a report on causes of the accident within eight days.

