Bolivian Armed Forces Urge President Morales to Resign Amid Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The commander of the Bolivian armed forces, Williams Kaliman, has urged President Evo Morales to step down amid ongoing anti-government protests.

"We call on the president of the country to abandon his presidential mandate, which will bring peace and stability for the benefit of Bolivia," Kaliman said at a press conference on Sunday.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while opposition refused to recognize the results of the vote. The rallies quickly morphed into violent unrest.