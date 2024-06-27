Bolivian Army Chiefs Arrested After Coup Attempt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Two Bolivian army leaders have been arrested after soldiers and tanks took up position in front of government buildings on Wednesday in what President Luis Arce called an attempted coup.
The troops and tanks entered Plaza Murillo, a historic square where the presidency and Congress are situated, in the afternoon, prompting global condemnation of an attack on democracy.
One of the tanks tried to break down a metal door of the presidential palace.
Surrounded by soldiers and eight tanks, the now-dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga said the "armed forces intend to restructure democracy, to make it a true democracy and not one run by the same few people for 30, 40 years."
AFP reporters saw soldiers and tanks pulling back from the square shortly after. The uprising lasted about five hours.
