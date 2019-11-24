UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Chamber Of Deputies Passes Bill On Holding General Elections

Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:10 AM

Bolivian Chamber of Deputies Passes Bill on Holding General Elections

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Bolivian lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, passed a bill on Saturday to annul Evo Morales' victory in the October 20 vote and call new presidential and parliamentary elections.

"The quorum of the Chamber of Deputies passed the draft bill 'On an exceptional transitional regime for holding general elections,'" the Chamber of Deputies said on Twitter.

The clarification to the bill, published by the country's Senate, the upper house, states that bill prohibits the nomination of persons who had previously occupied the presidential post for two consecutive terms. Thus, it becomes legally impossible for Morales to participate in the upcoming elections.

The bill annuls the results of the general elections held on October 20, 2019 and determines the timing of the election of the new leadership of the electoral tribunal.

The bill provides a maximum of 20 days from the date of its approval to prepare for the election of the new electoral tribunal.

The bill has already been approved by the Bolivian Senate.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.

