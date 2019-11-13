Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Presidency - Union Leader

Unions of coca producers in the Bolivian province of Chapare, loyal to deposed President Evo Morales, have said they do not recognize opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez's claim to the presidency and declared a "national mobilization" demanding the return of Morales

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Unions of coca producers in the Bolivian province of Chapare, loyal to deposed President Evo Morales, have said they do not recognize opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez's claim to the presidency and declared a "national mobilization" demanding the return of Morales.

Anez, the second vice speaker of the Senate, declared herself interim president on Tuesday at the Senate despite there not being a quorum after pro-Morales lawmakers boycotted the session. The Constitutional Court then confirmed the legality of the transfer of power to her.

"We declare a national mobilization against the coup d'etat in our country. We reject the self-proclamation of Ms. Anez and ask to join forces with all public organizations so that as of tomorrow we will have a strong mobilization,," Andronico Rodriguez, vice president of six coca producers federations, stated on Tuesday.

His statement was made on the Kausachun Coca union's radio after Anez took office.

Morales stepped down on Sunday after the national armed forces urged him to do so amid ongoing protests against his re-election.

The army de facto sided with demonstrators even though Morales pledged earlier that same day to call new elections and reshuffle the electoral board after a preliminary report from the Organization of American States found "grave" irregularities in the voting process. His offer was not supported by the opposition, which demanded he abandon his post.

Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua have described the events in Bolivia � which have been accompanied by violent rallies, attacks on officials, arson incidents and occupation of buildings � as a coup. Russia has similarly said that the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup."

Coca is an ancestral crop in Bolivia that is usually attributed to indigenous populations in rural areas. Morales himself was a coca farmer and union leader before entering politics and always enjoyed widespread support from the sector.