MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Andronico Rodriguez, the vice president of six coca grower federations of Bolivia, the organization headed by ex-President Evo Morales, told Sputnik he was ready to run in the presidential election as a candidate from Morales' left-wing Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

"If national leadership bodies of the MAS party support me and president Evo approves this, I have no other choice [but to run for president]. But it is a very difficult thing and the responsibility is huge," Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Local media suggest that Rodriguez is the most likely candidate to run in the presidential election from the MAS party.

Rodriguez became Morales' deputy in the coca producers association more than a year ago.