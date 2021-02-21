UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Deputies Nominate Argentina's President For Nobel Peace Prize For Helping Morales

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Bolivian Deputies Nominate Argentina's President For Nobel Peace Prize For Helping Morales

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Bolivian lawmakers have nominated Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez for the Nobel Peace prize for helping former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, when he had to leave his country.

The Fernandez administration said on Saturday that the Norwegian Nobel Committee had accepted the proposal of a group of Bolivian deputies to nominate Fernandez for his "determined and courageous attitude that allowed to save the life" of former president Evo Morales.

Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia in November 2019, under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October 2019 vote.

Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. Power in the country was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup.

Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).

Morales reacted to Arce's victory by saying that the Bolivian people managed to regain political power via democracy, not a coup, and calling the victory a "great triumph of the people." Morales returned to Bolivia in November 2020 after being self-exiled in Mexico and Argentina for almost a year.

Related Topics

Election Senate Democracy Vote Mesa Argentina Bolivia Mexico October November 2019 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

9 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

9 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

10 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

9 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.