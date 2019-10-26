UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Electoral Body Counts 100% Of Votes, Confirms Morales' Presidential Vote Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:40 AM

Bolivian Electoral Body Counts 100% of Votes, Confirms Morales' Presidential Vote Victory

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The Bolivian electoral authorities counted 100 percent of the ballots cast in the presidential election amid opposition protests and the results reconfirmed that incumbent President Evo Morales secured his 4th term with 47.08 percent of the votes, the data published by the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal showed.

Late on Thursday, the tribunal released the final results based on 99.9 percent of the ballots, while 0.01 percent of the votes were marked as annulled.

In the table, published by the tribunal late on Friday, the annulled ballots line read 0 percent.

The share of votes in support for opposition candidate Carlos Mesa remained unchanged at 36.51 percent, while the number of voters supporting Morales grew by 0.01 percent.

The turnout at the election was 88.31 percent.

Under the Bolivian law, presidential candidates are required to secure at least 50 percent to avoid a run-off.

If the share of votes of a leading candidate is between 40 and 50 percent, the second round can be avoided if they garner at least a 10 percent margin over their rival.

Morales' margin over Mesa is 10.57, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which means there will be no run-off.

The election was held on Sunday. Vote counting has prompted concerns of the opposition, which led to protests and unrest. Mesa has refused to recognize the vote results, too.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which was invited by the Bolivian authorities to verify the election results, has cited irregularities in the vote-counting process and advised the authorities to hold the second round of the election.

Morales, in his turn, accused the opposition of plotting to overthrow him.

Related Topics

Election Vote Mesa Sunday Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

4 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

2 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

4 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

3 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

3 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.