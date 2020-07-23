UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Electoral Tribunal Mulling Presidential Vote Postponement Over COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Bolivian Electoral Tribunal Mulling Presidential Vote Postponement Over COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal is discussing the upcoming presidential election, with the outlook to postpone it over coronavirus-related reasons, Bolivia's Pagina Siete daily reported on Thursday, citing sources in the court.

The vote is currently scheduled for September 6.

According to the outlet, the court will announce the postponement to a later date, citing risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement is expected later on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Bolivian health authorities reported 64,135 coronavirus cases, including 2,328 related deaths and 19,721 recoveries.

Related Topics

Election Vote Bolivia September Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

4 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.