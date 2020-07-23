Bolivian Electoral Tribunal Mulling Presidential Vote Postponement Over COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal is discussing the upcoming presidential election, with the outlook to postpone it over coronavirus-related reasons, Bolivia's Pagina Siete daily reported on Thursday, citing sources in the court.

The vote is currently scheduled for September 6.

According to the outlet, the court will announce the postponement to a later date, citing risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement is expected later on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Bolivian health authorities reported 64,135 coronavirus cases, including 2,328 related deaths and 19,721 recoveries.