Bolivian Energy Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Bolivian Energy Minister Alvaro Rodrigo Guzman said he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
"After four months at the forefront in the Beni Department, today, when I took a test, my result was positive.
As long as my health allows, I will continue to work from isolation. Let's move forward together," the minister wrote on Twitter.
The Energy Ministry said in a statement that Guzman's health was stable at the moment.