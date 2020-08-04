Bolivian Energy Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Bolivian Energy Minister Alvaro Rodrigo Guzman said he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"After four months at the forefront in the Beni Department, today, when I took a test, my result was positive.

As long as my health allows, I will continue to work from isolation. Let's move forward together," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Energy Ministry said in a statement that Guzman's health was stable at the moment.