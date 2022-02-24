UrduPoint.com

Bolivian Ex-president Ends Two-week Hunger Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Bolivian ex-president ends two-week hunger strike

Bolivia's former Interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she had ended a two-week hunger strike, as she awaits trial in a La Paz prison for allegedly encouraging a coup against former leader Evo Morales

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Bolivia's former Interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she had ended a two-week hunger strike, as she awaits trial in a La Paz prison for allegedly encouraging a coup against former leader Evo Morales.

"I end my hunger strike... at the request of my children, my family, my lawyers, the institutions, former presidents, and the Catholic church," she said on Twitter.

Anez, 54, served as interim president for a year until November 2020, before being replaced by current leader Luis Arce, Morales' former finance minister.

She was then arrested in March the following year, accused of unconstitutionally assuming the presidency following the resignation of Morales, who fled into exile following 14 years in power.

A court ruled this week she would spend at least three more months in jail as she awaits a trial that could last at least three years.

Earlier this month, a group of 21 former Latin American presidents asked the United Nations to visit Anez and investigate potential "abuses of power" in her treatment.

Hailed as a "political prisoner" by her supporters, her health had suffered during her hunger strike, with a Bolivian judge Friday refusing to transfer her to a local hospital.

Related Topics

United Nations Prisoner Jail Twitter Lawyers Visit La Paz March November 2020 Church Family Court

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Moscow on his two-day official visit

PM arrives in Moscow on his two-day official visit

9 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Holds Meeting With Military - Reports

Lukashenko Holds Meeting With Military - Reports

2 minutes ago
 LPR Says Launched Operation Against Ukrainian Army ..

LPR Says Launched Operation Against Ukrainian Army, Civilians Not Threatened

2 minutes ago
 'My Tree Book' to be launched at PNCA on Feb 25

'My Tree Book' to be launched at PNCA on Feb 25

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>