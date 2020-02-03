UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Ex-President Morales' Cabinet Chief Hermosa Handed Six Month Detention - Reports

Patricia Hermosa, the former cabinet chief of ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales' administration, has been handed a six-month preventive detention order by a Bolivian court, the El Diario daily reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Patricia Hermosa, the former cabinet chief of ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales' administration, has been handed a six-month preventive detention order by a Bolivian court, the El Diario daily reported.

On Friday, Morales reported that Hermosa was detained by Bolivian law enforcement officials, who also seized personal documents belonging to the ex-president during the former cabinet chief's apprehension.

Bolivian prosecutors pushed for Hermosa to be placed in preventive detention, claiming that she was both a flight risk and could potentially obstruct the investigation. The court on Sunday agreed with prosecutors, and ordered the former cabinet chief to spend six months in preventive detention, the newspaper reported.

Hermosa was first detained in December as part of the new Bolivian government's ongoing investigation into Morales but was initially released due to insufficient evidence.

However, she was arrested once again this past week after authorities claimed to possess recordings of Hermosa's telephone conversations with leading Bolivian officials. She is charged with sedition, terrorism and financing terrorism.

On Sunday, two ministers of ousted President Morales' administration left Bolivia for Mexico. Many members of Morales' former government have been living at the Mexican ambassador's residence in Bolivia while waiting for their asylum requests to be processed. Morales himself is currently living in Argentina after fleeing Bolivia.

Morales resigned in November after almost 14 years in power after weeks of unrest over disputed election results. An interim government, headed by Jeanine Anez, is currently governing Bolivia. New presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with Morales being barred from running for the top office.

