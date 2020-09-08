UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Ex-President Morales Says Denial Of Registration As Candidate For Senator Illegal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:10 AM

Bolivian Ex-President Morales Says Denial of Registration As Candidate for Senator Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales called the court's refusal to register him as a candidate for the Senate elections on October 18 illegal and unconstitutional.

A Bolivian court refused to register Morales as a candidate for senator from the Cochabamba Department. Thus, the decision by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia, which at the end of February denied Morales the opportunity to run as a candidate for the Senate, was upheld.

"Under the influence of threats and pressure... the judge made a political decision that is illegal and contrary to the constitution... We will obey this decision because our obligation and priority is to get people out of the crisis," Morales wrote on Twitter.

After the opposition in Bolivia, led by Carlos Mesa, said there had been mass violations in the elections on October 20, 2019, Morales, under pressure from the military, resigned as president and left the country. Then the entire top leadership of Bolivia resigned, and power passed to opposition deputy speaker of the Senate, Jeanine Anez.

The authorities announced new presidential elections. Morales is banned from taking part in them as a candidate; he is in Argentina, from where he leads the presidential campaign of the Movement to Socialism party.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Cochabamba Mesa Argentina Bolivia February October 2019 From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

7 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

8 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

9 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.