Bolivian Ex-President Morales Says Denial of Registration As Candidate for Senator Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales called the court's refusal to register him as a candidate for the Senate elections on October 18 illegal and unconstitutional.

A Bolivian court refused to register Morales as a candidate for senator from the Cochabamba Department. Thus, the decision by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia, which at the end of February denied Morales the opportunity to run as a candidate for the Senate, was upheld.

"Under the influence of threats and pressure... the judge made a political decision that is illegal and contrary to the constitution... We will obey this decision because our obligation and priority is to get people out of the crisis," Morales wrote on Twitter.

After the opposition in Bolivia, led by Carlos Mesa, said there had been mass violations in the elections on October 20, 2019, Morales, under pressure from the military, resigned as president and left the country. Then the entire top leadership of Bolivia resigned, and power passed to opposition deputy speaker of the Senate, Jeanine Anez.

The authorities announced new presidential elections. Morales is banned from taking part in them as a candidate; he is in Argentina, from where he leads the presidential campaign of the Movement to Socialism party.