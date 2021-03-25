Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves One Person Dead - Media

A Bolivian Air Force fighter jet crashed into a house Wednesday near the city of Cochabamba leaving one person on the ground dead, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A Bolivian Air Force fighter jet crashed into a house Wednesday near the city of Cochabamba leaving one person on the ground dead, media reported.

According to national broadcaster Unitel, two pilots on board catapulted to safety before the plane crashed into a suburban house in the satellite city of Sacaba.

One young woman is said to have died as the crash left wreckage and started a fire.

Police and firefighters have been deployed to the scene as the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, the broadcaster reported.