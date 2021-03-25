UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves One Person Dead - Media

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves One Person Dead - Media

A Bolivian Air Force fighter jet crashed into a house Wednesday near the city of Cochabamba leaving one person on the ground dead, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A Bolivian Air Force fighter jet crashed into a house Wednesday near the city of Cochabamba leaving one person on the ground dead, media reported.

According to national broadcaster Unitel, two pilots on board catapulted to safety before the plane crashed into a suburban house in the satellite city of Sacaba.

One young woman is said to have died as the crash left wreckage and started a fire.

Police and firefighters have been deployed to the scene as the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, the broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Young Cochabamba Women Media

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

37 seconds ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

38 seconds ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

42 seconds ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

3 minutes ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

3 minutes ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.